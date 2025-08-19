Manipur security forces seize 3.2 kg of psychotropic drugs in highway operation

Security forces conducting routine surveillance along National Highway-2 intercepted a major drug trafficking attempt, arresting a man with over three kilograms of psychotropic substances.

Md. Sajid Khan, 35, from Thoubal Moijing in Thoubal district was apprehended on August 18, at T. Khullen under Senapati Police Station jurisdiction.

The arrest occurred during ongoing search operations targeting fringe and vulnerable areas across multiple districts.

Authorities seized approximately 3.2 kilograms of WY tablets, a controlled psychotropic substance, from Khan's possession.

Security personnel also confiscated a Mahindra Bolero vehicle, mobile phone, and Aadhaar card during the operation. The vehicle seizure indicates Khan may have been using the four-wheeler to transport narcotics across district boundaries.

WY tablets are classified as psychotropic substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with strict penalties for possession and trafficking. The substantial quantity recovered could have supplied numerous distribution points across the state.