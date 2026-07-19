Manipur security forces seize 6.2 kg meth, suspected brown sugar; two held

Security forces arrested two suspected drug traffickers in separate operations across Manipur on July 18, seizing a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine and suspected brown sugar.

In the first operation, Md. Yusub, also known as Kaki and Jakir, 41, a resident of Porompat Pangal Leirak in Imphal East district, was arrested from the Khuman Lampak area. Security personnel recovered six packets of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ICE, weighing around 6.2 kg from his possession.

A TVS Jupiter scooter bearing registration number MN-06SK-4357 was also seized during the operation.

In a separate operation, security forces intercepted a Bolero vehicle (registration number MN01AS-9809) at Thingkangphai village in Churachandpur district. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 81 soap cases containing substances suspected to be brown sugar.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Mangkhanthang Kipgen of Hengjol village in Sangaikot, Churachandpur district, was arrested.

Officials said he is suspected to be wanted in multiple cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act being investigated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Further investigation is underway in both cases.