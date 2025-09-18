Manipur security forces seize 87 weapons in major anti-arms operation across hill districts

Manipur security forces have recovered a significant cache of 87 weapons and 57 rounds of ammunition during coordinated raids across three hill districts in Manipur, police announced on September 18.

The joint operation, conducted by Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, Army units, and Central Armed Police Forces, targeted multiple locations in Churachandpur, Chandel, and Tengnoupal districts based on specific intelligence inputs about concealed weapon stockpiles.

Among the seized weapons were high-powered rifles including an M16, MA1 rifle, INSAS rifle, and various carbines and pistols. The haul also included 37 double-barrel guns, 11 pistols of different types, and 28 improvised weapons locally known as 'lathodes' and 'pompis.'

Security forces also recovered 22 grenades, five lathode bombs, 30 rounds of assorted ammunition, 23 radio sets with two chargers, and two bulletproof jacket plates during the multi-day operation.

The recovery comes amid ongoing efforts to restore peace in the northeastern state, which has witnessed ethnic violence and armed conflicts in recent months. The operation represents one of the largest weapon seizures in the hill districts this year.

Manipur's Director General of Police said the raids were part of sustained efforts to eliminate illegal weapons from circulation and restore normalcy across the state. Senior police officials are maintaining close coordination with all security agencies to continue such focused operations.

Authorities have appealed to residents to report any suspicious activities or information about illegal weapons to the nearest police station or the Central Control Room.

The police emphasised their commitment to ensuring public safety and protecting lives and property of all citizens.