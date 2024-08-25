Security forces in Manipur intensified search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable zones across the hill and valley districts on Saturday. The operations led to significant arms recoveries, including an SLR rifle with a magazine, a .32 pistol with a magazine, a bolt-action single-barrel gun, two HE-36 hand grenades without detonators, an improvised mortar launcher, seven rounds of live ammunition, ten blank cartridges, and a Baofeng handheld set. These were seized from Khongnangpokpi in Imphal West District.

Additionally, the security forces ensured the safe movement of 151 vehicles along NH-37 and 62 vehicles on NH-2, all carrying essential supplies. Strict security protocols were enforced at vulnerable locations, with convoys escorting vehicles through sensitive stretches.

Across the state, 105 Naka checkpoints were set up, both in the hills and valleys. Police detained 200 individuals for various violations during these operations, underscoring the heightened security measures in place to maintain law and order.