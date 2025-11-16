Manipur: Security forces seize arms cache, arrest active cadre of proscribed group for extortion activities

Security Forces in Manipur carried out significant counter-insurgency operations on November 14 and 15, leading to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition and the arrest of an active cadre involved in extortion activities.

During an operation conducted on November 15 in the adjoining areas of Ngairangbam and Longa Koireng villages under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West district, security teams recovered a range of illegal weapons and combat equipment. The seized items include:

Two single-barrel rifles

Five pistols, each with a magazine

Five grenades

Two locally made pipe bombs

Sixty rounds of assorted ammunition

Three hand-held communication sets

One bulletproof vest with two iron plates

Two helmets

Officials stated that the recovery is a major setback to armed groups operating in the region and will help curb violent activities planned in the area.

In a separate operation on November 14, Security Forces apprehended an active cadre of the proscribed RPF/PLA, identified as Moirangthem Ramesh Meitei, also known by the aliases Pari, Nanao and Ladhu (32), from his residence at Yairipok Bamon Leikai under Yairipok Police Station in Thoubal district.

Investigations revealed that the arrested militant was involved in extortion activities targeting government schools and colleges in various areas of Imphal East district. A mobile phone along with a SIM card, believed to have been used for extortion-related communication, was seized from his possession.