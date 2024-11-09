In an ongoing effort to stabilize volatile regions, security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur's hill and valley districts. The operations yielded a significant haul of arms and ammunition, reinforcing the state’s commitment to curbing violence and ensuring public safety.

During the sweeps across multiple villages, security personnel recovered a range of firearms, ammunition, and tactical gear. In Jiribam District, searches in Mongbung, Balijuri, and Jarolpokpi led to the seizure of four bulletproof vests equipped with plates, a magazine pouch, six live Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) rounds, and five single-barrel cartridges.

Further operations in T. Khonomphai village, Churachandpur District, uncovered a cache including a modified .303 rifle, two country-made 9mm pistols with magazines, six single-barrel shotguns (SBBL), a country-made .22 rifle, and an assortment of live rounds—47 rounds of 5.56 mm INSAS ammunition and three rounds of 7.62 mm AK ammunition. The findings highlight the security risks in these sensitive zones, where illicit firearms continue to circulate.

In Changoubung village, Kangpokpi District, forces recovered a 5.56 mm INSAS rifle without a magazine, two country-made .22 pistols with magazines, two single-bore rifles, a local .303 rifle, two defective hand grenades, a Baofeng radio handset with a charger, and an SLR magazine. Additionally, they seized 15 live .303 rounds, one 7.62 mm round, and a collection of empty shells—including 25 INSAS casings, seven single-bore, and 72 7.62 mm rounds—indicating prior firearm discharges in the vicinity.

Aside from these recoveries, security efforts have focused on ensuring safe transportation along critical routes, notably National Highways NH-37 and NH-2. On these routes, convoys escorted 133 vehicles carrying essential supplies through vulnerable stretches, aiming to mitigate risks and provide uninterrupted access to the state’s remote areas.

A total of 97 Nakas and checkpoints have been established across various districts, maintaining a strong security presence and deterring illegal activities. Despite the intensive checks, no detentions were reported across the state, suggesting general compliance among residents.

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