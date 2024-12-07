A cache of arms and ammunition was seized by security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district, according to a police statement on Saturday.

The seizure occurred during a search operation in the foothills of Pechi Chinglak on Friday.

The search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts.

During the operation, the following items were recovered: one SMG carbine with a magazine, three hand grenades, two tube launchers, four live rounds of ammunition, five 9 mm magazines, 26 empty cases, one bayonet, two arming rings, and one Baofeng radio set with a charger.



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These were found in the foothills of Pechi Chinglak near Culvert, Thoubal district.

Additionally, the movement of 244 and 296 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2, respectively, has been ensured. Strict security measures have been implemented in all vulnerable locations, and security convoys are provided in sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of vehicles.

A total of 106 checkpoints have been installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valleys. No one was detained by the police in connection with violations in different districts of the state.