The anti-militancy operations in Manipur are being carried out more intensively, especially in fringe and vulnerable hill and valley districts, with security forces achieving major recoveries of arms and ammunition in these operations against the disturbing scenes of unrest and breakdown in the law-and-order situation.

The security personnel recovered one cache of weapons during search operations in Leimaram of Bishnupur District, comprising one SLR with a magazine, one .303 rifle, two live ammunition rounds, seven HE-36 grenades, two tube launchers, one grenade arming ring, one walkie-talkie set along with charger, two stun grenades (tear smoke), and other miscellaneous items.

Another operation in Ekou Mulam, Kangpokpi District, saw the recovery of one bolt-action rifle, one improvised projector launcher, eight live ammunitions, one improvised mortar, two live projectiles, one 12-inch live cartridge, and one ammunition pouch. These operations underpin the increasing efforts on the part of security forces towards preventing further violence in the region.

Apart from these recoveries, the movement of essential commodities has also been closely monitored. As many as 130 vehicles on NH-37 and 95 vehicles on NH-2 carrying essential items were escorted to ensure their safe passage. Security at vulnerable locations has been tightened up, and security convoys are provided along sensitive stretches.

Further, as a part of strengthening the security apparatus, 100 Nakas at different districts in Manipur have been set up and 166 persons detained for breaching security.