In Manipur, security forces have successfully conducted extensive search and area domination missions across the hill and valley districts. These operations, focusing on vulnerable and fringe areas, have resulted in substantial recoveries of weapons and explosive materials.

During the raids, forces uncovered a diverse arsenal, including 13 long-range mortars/rail guns and four Burmese iron rod improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Additionally, 24 live Burmese IEDs were seized, along with a modified lathode grenade launcher and a HK G3 rifle with a magazine.

Other significant recoveries include a Japanese .303 rifle, another .303 rifle with a magazine, four improvised .303 rifles, a .22 pistol with a magazine, an HE-36 grenade, and a local IED. The operation also yielded 115 live ammunition rounds, two Chinese radio sets, five empty lathod grenade cases, and four empty shells of Pompi bombs.