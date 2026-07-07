Manipur: Security forces seize assault rifle, firearms and ammunition along IT road in Tamenglong

Security forces recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and protective equipment during a search operation conducted in the general area of Tamei and adjoining locations along the IT Road under Tamei Police Station in Manipur's Tamenglong district on July 7.

According to officials, the operation carried out on July 7 led to the recovery of three carbine machine guns, each with a magazine, two .32 calibre pistols, each with a magazine, one AK-47 assault rifle, three lathod guns, two barrel-loaded guns, 82 live rounds of ammunition and one bulletproof (BP) jacket.

The recovered weapons and ammunition have been seized in accordance with the prescribed legal procedures.

Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended use of the recovered arms and to identify those responsible for concealing them.