Manipur security forces seize cache of arms and ammunition during security checks across state
Security forces in Manipur have seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition during numerous search operations in the hill and valley districts. The seizures include various types of guns, grenades, and communication devices.
Security forces in Manipur seized a cache of arms and ammunition during their frequent search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of the state.
During a regular check in Tengnoupal district's Molnom village, the personnel seized two double barrel guns, one binocular, a handheld Motorola small set and three Aadhaar cards.
Meanwhile, the security personnel also launched a raid at Mongjam and Taorem villages in the Imphal East District. The personnel seized a single barrel gun (country made), two suspected IEDs, one 9mm pistol (country made) with magazine, five live ammunition rounds, eight HE-36 Hand Grenades, two tube launchers, one INSAS rifle magazine, four .303 LMG magazine, two radio wireless sets marked as ‘BAOFENG’, three smoke grenades and a stun grenade.
In a similar operation, the Manipur security forces seized a modified AK rifle, a bore barrel, an anti-riot gun, and two country-made 9mm pistols from the foothills of Wathou Ridge in Thoubal District. Additionally, the forces recovered ten HE-36 hand grenades, a 2-inch mortar shell, an 80 MK-I shell, four rubber bullets, and various tear smoke shells. Further, 54 rounds of live ammunition, three detonators, two Baofeng radio sets, and multiple types of MK cartridges were also discovered.
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