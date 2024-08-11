Security forces in Manipur seized a cache of arms and ammunition during their frequent search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of the state.

During a regular check in Tengnoupal district's Molnom village, the personnel seized two double barrel guns, one binocular, a handheld Motorola small set and three Aadhaar cards.

Meanwhile, the security personnel also launched a raid at Mongjam and Taorem villages in the Imphal East District. The personnel seized a single barrel gun (country made), two suspected IEDs, one 9mm pistol (country made) with magazine, five live ammunition rounds, eight HE-36 Hand Grenades, two tube launchers, one INSAS rifle magazine, four .303 LMG magazine, two radio wireless sets marked as ‘BAOFENG’, three smoke grenades and a stun grenade.

In a similar operation, the Manipur security forces seized a modified AK rifle, a bore barrel, an anti-riot gun, and two country-made 9mm pistols from the foothills of Wathou Ridge in Thoubal District. Additionally, the forces recovered ten HE-36 hand grenades, a 2-inch mortar shell, an 80 MK-I shell, four rubber bullets, and various tear smoke shells. Further, 54 rounds of live ammunition, three detonators, two Baofeng radio sets, and multiple types of MK cartridges were also discovered.