Security forces in Manipur seized a significant cache of contraband items from a vehicle at Mata village, Churachandpur. Two individuals were also arrested in this connection.

Acting on specific intelligence, the personnel, on January 16, intercepted a four wheeler vehicle and seized 208 soap cases of brown sugar; 1,73,000 tablets WY/Yaba tablets and cash worth Rs 3,37,500.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Chingsen (36) and L Pausuanlal Simte (38).

Folloiwng the arrests, the security troops registered a case and launched further investigation into the matter.

Earlier, the Manipur police, on January 14, apprehended two active members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Progressive Wing Group) [KCP (PWG)] during an operation conducted near Machang Bakery Shop at Uripok Mayai Leikai, Imphal West District.

The individuals were allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting shops and showrooms across the Imphal area.

Meanwhile, the forces have continued their frequent search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

Movement of 145 nos. and 301 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 and NH 37 respectively was ensured, while strict security measures were taken up in all vulnerable locations. Security convoy was also provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 106 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained.