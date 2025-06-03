Security forces in Manipur have intensified their operations against insurgency and extortion activities. Between May 23 and June 2, the forces successfully recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and four crude grenades. These were located along the track from Yangoubung to Lalim Lok River in Tengnoupal district, highlighting ongoing security threats in the region.

In conjunction with these security measures, Manipur Police carried out a series of combing and cordon-and-search operations throughout the state. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to tackle extortion and insurgency-related activities, which continue to pose significant challenges.

On June 1, authorities conducted a special vehicle enforcement drive aimed at improving road safety. During this initiative, police targeted vehicles with tinted glasses, removing them from six cars that were found to be in violation of road safety norms. This enforcement drive underscores the commitment of local authorities to uphold safety standards.

Manipur Police reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order across the state. They announced that counter-insurgency operations would continue with the aim of curbing the activities of banned outfits and reducing the influence of militant groups. "Manipur Police reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order and said that counter-insurgency operations will continue across the state," a police spokesperson confirmed.

On June 2, three active militants affiliated with the banned outfits PREPAK (Pro) and KYKL were apprehended in coordinated operations in Kakching and Thoubal districts. Mayanglambam Lorens Singh, a 31-year-old PREPAK (Pro) cadre, was arrested for allegedly using GPay to collect extortion money. A mobile handset was seized from him. "Police said he was involved in collecting extortion money via GPay."

Shagolshem Thoiba Singh, aged 23, was apprehended in Thoubal district and is believed to have been involved in making monetary threats and extortion demands. From him, a mobile phone and a SIM card were recovered. "He was reportedly involved in issuing monetary threats and extortion demands."

Another operative, Sapam Boboy Singh, aged 36, was arrested under Khongjom police station. He is suspected of engaging in both extortion and the recruitment of new cadres for the KYKL. "He was allegedly involved in both extortion and recruitment of new cadres." Two mobile phones and a SIM card were seized during his arrest.

The continuous operations by the Manipur Police and security forces reflect their focus on addressing extortion and insurgency-related activities in the region. This commitment is indicative of ongoing efforts to restore peace and security in Manipur, amid ongoing challenges posed by militant groups.