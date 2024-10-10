To enhance security in the vulnerable fringe areas of Manipur, security forces conducted extensive search operations in the hill and valley districts on October 9. The operations yielded a significant haul of illegal weaponry and ammunition, underscoring ongoing concerns over arms proliferation in the region.

From Langol Hill in Luwangshangbam, Imphal East District, authorities recovered a total of two .32 pistols with magazines, one 9mm pistol with a magazine, and two hand grenades among other items. The recovery also included two improvised mortars, 32 live rounds of ammunition, 80 empty cartridge cases, and various types of grenades and gas shells.

Simultaneously, in a separate operation at Champhai Hill, the security forces uncovered a cache that included one M-16 rifle without a magazine, two SLR rifles, and several other firearms, including country-made weapons. The Champhai operation also yielded two carbines with five magazines and eight country-made 9mm pistols, further highlighting the severity of illegal arms in the area.

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