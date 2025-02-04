Security forces in Manipur seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition, continuing their frequent search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts in the state.

In one operation on February 3, the security personnel recovered the following items: One AK-47 Rifle along with magazine loaded with five live rounds, one 2-inch mortar, two nos. of SMG Carbine along with two empty magazines, two country made 9mm Pistol along with magazines, three HE hand Grenade without detonators, two IED explosives, 20 explosive gelatine sticks and five 9mm live rounds from Phougakchao Mamang Leikai, in the adjoining area of Kolbung near the banks of Khuga River under Phougakchao Ikhai-PS, Bishnupur district.

Another operation led by security personnel on February 2, from COB Larong in the general area Duthang Laiching track in Tengnoupal district.

The personnel recovered one 9mm Pistol with magazine, one AK-47 with magazine (country made), one .303 Rifle (country made), one 12 Bore Rifle (country made), 80 12 Bore rifle cartridges, six 9mm live rounds, 40 7.62mm live rounds and three 7.65mm live rounds.

On February 3, another operation led to the seizure of one 4 kg IED, one 2 Kg IED and 35 meters approx. of Cordtex from Moirangpurel Khunou Leikai under Thoubal Dam-PS, Imphal East district.