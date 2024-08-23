In Manipur, security forces carried out extensive search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable regions of the hill and valley districts. These operations led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and other materials, reflecting the ongoing challenges in the region.

In Thoubal District's Tekcham Maning Ching area, the security forces seized a variety of weapons and explosives, including one SGM carbine, one M20 pistol, two 9mm pistols, one bore belt action rifle, nine HE-36 hand grenades, one 81mm mortar shell, two Green 80MK (WP) devices, one tear gas grenade, seven tear smoke shells, one stun shell, 35 live ammunition rounds, three .303 blank cartridges, three cartridge signal 16mm, one Baofeng radio set with charger, and a ten thousand Burmese note.

Similarly, in Nungaipokpi Village, Imphal East District, the forces recovered two .32 pistols with a magazine, one 12-bore single barrel gun, three HE-36 hand grenades, six wood-piercing shells, 15 blank cartridges, three detonators, one 2” para illuminating bomb, five live ammunition rounds, three arming rings, three smoke grenades, four WP Green No .80 MK1, and three anti-riot shells.

In addition to these recoveries, the security forces also ensured the movement of 120 vehicles along NH-37 and 76 vehicles along NH-2, carrying essential supplies. To maintain law and order, a total of 105 checkpoints were set up across various districts, resulting in the detention of 168 individuals for violations.