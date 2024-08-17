Security forces in Manipur conducted extensive search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the state's hill and valley districts. The operations, aimed at enhancing security and curbing illegal activities, led to the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition.

During the search operation in the Lower Loiching Ridge area of Kangpokpi District, security personnel seized a variety of arms, including one 9mm pistol with a magazine, one 12-bore single-barrel rifle, one improvised 7.62mm SLR, and one improvised 9mm CMG with a magazine. Additionally, two improvised mortars, both long and short-range, were recovered along with one radio set with a charger (Baofeng), one MK III A2 grenade, one HE-36 hand grenade detonator, and two stun shell (smoke) devices. The forces also confiscated fourteen rounds of live ammunition and two mortar bombs, further strengthening their crackdown on illegal weaponry in the region.