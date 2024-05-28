Security forces in Manipur recovered a cache of explosives and firearms from various locations.

On May 25, 2024, security personnel uncovered a substantial haul of explosive devices in the Monghlam area of Imphal East District. The items recovered included three remote control improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with command mechanisms, 25 meters of cordtex, two live rounds of ammunition, three spent cases, and three lithium cells.

Further operations on May 27, 2024, in Kharam Vaiphei, Kangpokpi District, yielded an array of weapons and ammunition. The haul included one .22 rifle with a magazine, one 9mm pistol with a magazine, one 7.65mm pistol with a magazine, one improvised mortar, two improvised projectile launchers, two Sten grenades, one telescopic sight, two Baofeng radio sets, three 40mm UBGL fired shells, and 21 rounds of ammunition.

These operations are part of a broader effort to secure both the hill and valley districts. The security forces have intensified search operations and area domination exercises, targeting fringe and vulnerable areas to mitigate the threat of violence and unrest.

Additionally, the movement of essential goods has been a priority. Security forces ensured the safe passage of 246 and 259 vehicles along National Highways 37 and 2, respectively, through enhanced security measures at vulnerable points. Security convoys were deployed along sensitive stretches to guarantee free and safe movement.

To further enhance security, a total of 123 checkpoints were established across various districts in Manipur. These efforts led to the detention of 61 individuals for various violations, contributing to the overall reduction of potential threats in the state.