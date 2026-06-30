Manipur: Security forces seize suspected brown sugar in Senapati, arms and ammunition recovered in Jiribam forest area

Security forces in Manipur conducted two separate operations on June 29, resulting in the seizure of suspected narcotic substances and the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition from Jiribam district.

In the first operation, security forces intercepted a Tata Yodha vehicle (registration number MN-06LA-3305) at the T-Khullen Naka Check Point under Senapati Police Station in Senapati district.

During the operation, two individuals from Kangpokpi district were apprehended. The arrested persons were identified as Helkho Kipgen (45), a resident of Keithelmanbi village and driver of the vehicle, and Ms. Hatneilhing Kipgen (40), a resident of Hengbung village.

Upon conducting a search, security personnel recovered 42 soap cases containing suspected Brown Sugar weighing approximately 530 grams. The intercepted Tata Yodha vehicle and cash amounting to Rs 5,000 were also seized.

In a separate development on the same day, Manipur Police recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition from a forest area in Champanagar under Jiribam Police Station in Jiribam district.

Items recovered during the operation included six Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), one AK rifle, five magazines, and 625 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres.

Police sources stated that further investigation and necessary legal proceedings are underway in both cases.