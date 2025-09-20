Manipur: Security forces seize vehicle linked to militant ambush on Assam Rifles in state

Security forces in Manipur seized a Maruti van on Saturday, September 20 morning suspected to have been used by militants in a deadly ambush on Assam Rifles personnel the previous evening.



The attack, carried out at Nambol Sabal Leikai in Bishnupur district, claimed the lives of two Assam Rifles troops and left five others injured. Initial reports suggest the assailants used the vehicle to launch the strike before fleeing the area.



Following the seizure, security forces have intensified search operations across Bishnupur and adjoining districts to track down those responsible. Authorities have also heightened security in sensitive zones to prevent further attacks.



While the investigation is underway, officials have assured that those behind the ambush will be brought to justice.



Senior officials are closely monitoring the situation, and additional forces have been deployed to support the ongoing counter-insurgency measures.