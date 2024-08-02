Security forces conducted search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts in Manipur, leading to significant weapons seizures.

In the Lunghou area of Kangpokpi District, forces recovered two locally made 12-bore rifles, one locally made .22 assault rifle with magazine, one 7.62 mm SKS semi-automatic assault rifle with magazine, nine live ammunition rounds, 26 empty ammunition cases, one locally made bomb, and a Baofeng walkie-talkie.

In a separate operation in the Uyumakhong area of Bishnupur District, security personnel discovered a larger cache of weapons and equipment.

The haul included two AK-47 rifles, one Vietnam Sniper R-III rifle, various empty magazines, a 9mm pistol, live rounds, hand grenades, smoke grenades, anti-riot grenades, tear gas shells, mortar bombs, and other military equipment.