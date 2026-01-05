Manipur security forces seize weapons, explosives and arrest multiple militants

In a series of coordinated operations between January 3 and 4, 2026, Manipur security forces recovered a large cache of firearms, explosives, and other materials while arresting multiple active militant cadres across the state.

On January 4, at Yairipok Top Ningthounai Lai Ching under Andro Police Station in Imphal East district, security personnel seized an array of weapons, including one SLR with magazine, a single-barrel gun, a 9 mm pistol with magazine, a .32 pistol with magazine, a .32 automatic pistol with two magazines, two IEDs, two No. 36 hand grenades, a Chinese-made hand grenade, and 37 live rounds. Other materials recovered included a raincoat, a sleeping bed kit, and a foldable tent.

On January 3, in Lanchingmanbi, Chingphei village under Henglep PS in Churachandpur district, forces recovered a rocket containing approximately 100 kg of explosives, a sniper rifle with telescopic daylight scope, two country-made SBBLs, a 9 mm pistol with magazine, five 7.62 mm live rounds, ten 12-bore cartridges, and an IED weighing around 3 kg.

In another operation on January 3 at Kangaching Tellou under Lamlai PS, Imphal East, security forces seized two .32 bore pistols with magazines, a 51 HE mortar bomb, two No. 36 hand grenades, 91 live rounds of various calibers, two .303 LMG magazines, a BAOFENG wireless set, seven BP plates, a BP helmet, a pistol holster, and a grenade.

In terms of arrests, on January 4, the following militants were taken into custody:

Laishram Kullabi Meitei (35), also known as Ronel, an RPF/PLA cadre from Liwa Road Kha Maibam Leikai, Imphal West. Two mobile phones were seized from him.

Tensubam Bangkim Singh (25), also known as Chak-thekpa or Mangang Punshiba, a KCP (Taibanganba) cadre from Nambol Leitonjam Makha Leikai, Bishnupur. Authorities recovered a 9 mm pistol with four live rounds and a mobile phone.

Mahesh Sarangthem (19), an RPF/PLA cadre from Kairembikhok Maiyai Leikai, Thoubal, arrested from his residence.

Authorities said these operations were part of ongoing counter-insurgency efforts in the state, aimed at neutralizing active militant threats and preventing potential attacks.