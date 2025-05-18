Manipur police and security forces launched a series of intensified intelligence-based combing operations and cordon and search efforts across the state, achieving significant breakthroughs in curbing extortion-related activities by militant outfits.

The operations, aimed at neutralising insurgent threats and ensuring the safety of civilians, have led to the arrest of four active cadres belonging to different proscribed groups.

In Thoubal, a joint team arrested Elangbam Sailesh Singh, 29, an active cadre of KCP (PWG), from Leirongthel Pitra under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station. Singh is reportedly involved in extortion activities in the district. A .32 pistol with a magazine, three live rounds, a mobile phone, and a SIM card were recovered from his possession.

On the same day, Ningthoujam Romen Singh alias Nanao, 35, an active cadre of KYKL, was apprehended from Khabeisoi near 7 MR Gate under Heingang Police Station, Imphal East. Hailing from Pangaltabi Makha Leikai in Kakching, Romen Singh is allegedly engaged in recruiting new cadres for the organization. A mobile phone was seized from him.

Another significant arrest was made in Imphal West when Oinam Roshan Singh, 20, an active cadre of UNLF (Pambei), was nabbed from Khumbong Bazar under Patsoi Police Station. A resident of Moidangpok Awang Leikai, currently staying in New Keithelmanbi, Roshan Singh was found collecting money from Tata trucks plying along NH-37. Security forces seized three mobile phones, three SIM cards, and a sum of Rs. 2,500, reportedly extorted from truck drivers.

In Thoubal, Heikrujam Umakanta Singh alias Uma, 26, an active member of RPF/PLA, was arrested from Wangjing Sorokhaibam Leirak under Thoubal Police Station. He is also accused of being directly involved in extortion activities in the area.

To ensure public safety and uninterrupted movement of essential goods, search operations and area domination were also carried out extensively in the fringe and vulnerable zones of both hill and valley districts. Movement of 356 vehicles on NH-2 and 187 on NH-37 carrying essential supplies was secured with strict security measures, including armed convoys in sensitive stretches.

As part of the security clampdown, 110 checkpoints were set up across districts, leading to the detention of 10 individuals. Additionally, a significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the foothill of Kumbi Setupur under Kumbi Police Station in Bishnupur District. The seized items included two SMG carbines with empty magazines, a modified CMG with an empty magazine, a double-barrelled gun, a 9 mm pistol with an empty magazine, 20 live rounds of 9 mm ammunition, five PEK explosives weighing one kilogram, one tear smoke shell (soft nose), one stun shell, another tear smoke shell, five BP helmets, a BP jacket, and four BP plates.

Security forces continue to maintain a high level of vigilance across the state to tackle militant activity and ensure the safety and security of the population.