Manipur security forces and the police unit launched a slew of intelligence-based combing and cordon-and-search operations across the state, intensifying efforts to curb extortion and militant activities.

On May 1, the personnel arrested two active members of the banned outfit UNLF (Koireng). The duo, identified as Huidrom Pishak (35) of Churachandpur and Hanglem Thoiba Meitei (28), were arrested from North AOC in Imphal West.

The arrests led to the recovery of a 9mm pistol with two live rounds, a two-wheeler, two mobile phones, a binocular, and a sling.

In a separate operation, one active cadre of PREPAK (Pro), Khundongbam Kalambiya Singh (19), was arrested from the Arong Bridge area in Thoubal. He was allegedly involved in extortion in Athokpam and Khangabok. A mobile phone, wallet, Aadhaar and PAN cards, and a two-wheeler were seized from him.

Another PREPAK (Pro) cadre, Chandramani Chandam (42), was arrested the same day from Lairenkabi Maning Leikai in Imphal West district.

Meanwhile, in a special drive on April 30, Manipur Police recovered seven stolen or snatched vehicles and removed tinted glasses from 139 vehicles as part of measures to enhance public safety.

The state police continue to remain vigilant and proactive in maintaining law and order.