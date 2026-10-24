Security forces have taken control of Sinai Camp, a designated camp for Kuki-Zo militants under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, and plan to audit all 14 designated camps across the state, senior security officials said on October 24.

The takeover comes amid questions over compliance with the nearly two-decade-old truce, which expired on September 4 and has not been renewed. The operation also follows the October 19 killing of three Meitei civilians near Nongshum.

Joint teams of Manipur Police and central armed police forces took complete control of Sinai Camp on Saturday after conducting a raid on Friday. A senior security official told PTI that the verification exercise would continue at all designated camps to establish the ground reality.

At Sinai Camp, security personnel found only one registered cadre against an expected strength of 159, along with 17 individuals who were not identified as cadres covered by the agreement. All 17 were arrested on Saturday and remanded to eight days of police custody until October 31, police said.

Security forces also seized 24 firearms, 38 magazines, a large quantity of ammunition, explosives, wireless communication equipment and other combat gear from the camp.

Police said further investigation was underway into the alleged impersonation, unauthorised possession of arms, possible involvement of camp functionaries and violations of SoO ground rules.

Officials said explanations had been offered for the absence of the remaining registered cadres, including claims that some had gone home or were elsewhere. Their whereabouts are being verified through further investigation.

A senior security official said that although the agreement had expired, it had not been formally abrogated. The official maintained that cadres covered by the arrangement and their weapons must remain in designated camps until a decision is taken on the agreement’s future. The decision on renewal rests with the Centre, the official added.

The SoO agreement was formally signed by the Centre, the Manipur government and Kuki-Zo militant groups in August 2008. It covers groups under two umbrella organisations — the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People's Front (UPF) — and was intended to suspend hostilities and facilitate negotiations towards a political settlement.

Under its ground rules, cadres are required to remain in designated camps, refrain from violence and keep their weapons under prescribed security arrangements.

The agreement has faced growing opposition since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May 2023. In February 2024, the Manipur Assembly adopted a resolution seeking its abrogation. Meitei organisations have also demanded the closure or relocation of SoO camps, alleging that militant groups covered by the truce have been involved in attacks on civilians and security forces. Naga organisations have likewise called for the agreement’s termination.

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said on Friday that the agreement had expired on September 4 and had not been renewed. He suggested that public opposition to its continuation could be contributing to the delay.

The statewide audit follows the killings near Nongshum, which have further heightened tensions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the killings, two of whom allegedly admitted participating in the attack, according to officials.

Konthoujam has said security operations would continue irrespective of community and would cover camps associated with Kuki, Meitei and Naga groups.

The planned audit is expected to establish whether the discrepancy found at Sinai Camp is an isolated case or points to wider compliance issues under the SoO arrangement.