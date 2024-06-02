Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Manipur Police, achieved a significant breakthrough on June 1. Their joint operation led to the recovery of a substantial arsenal from H Champai village in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

The haul included a 7.62mm AK 56 rifle, a 9mm Carbine, two 9mm pistols, and a 4mm pistol. Additionally, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized, along with a sizable cache of live ammunition and other military-grade equipment.

The recovered items have been promptly turned over to the custody of the Saikul Police Station.