Manipur: Security forces uncover arms cache in Kangpokpi district
Security forces in Manipur have uncovered a significant arms cache in Kangpokpi district. The operation, conducted by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, resulted in the recovery of multiple weapons and IEDs.
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Manipur: Security forces uncover arms cache in Kangpokpi district
Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Manipur Police, achieved a significant breakthrough on June 1. Their joint operation led to the recovery of a substantial arsenal from H Champai village in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur.
The haul included a 7.62mm AK 56 rifle, a 9mm Carbine, two 9mm pistols, and a 4mm pistol. Additionally, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized, along with a sizable cache of live ammunition and other military-grade equipment.
The recovered items have been promptly turned over to the custody of the Saikul Police Station.
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