Security forces in Manipur have intensified intelligence-based combing operations and cordon and search activities across the state to crack down on extortion networks and armed groups operating in fringe and vulnerable regions.

On June 3, four cadres of the Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA), a non-SoO group, were arrested from the general area of village Kerith, Rengkai under Churachandpur police station.

Identified as Samuel Kamninhao, Hegun Seimingun, Thangminhou Touthang, and Mangkhohao Touthang, the individuals were reportedly involved in illegal arms trade, issuing extortion demands, and threatening civilians at gunpoint. Two 9 mm live rounds and three mobile phones were seized from their possession.

Subsequent search operations in Wangoo Naral Samtak hill areas in Kakching District yielded a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including INSAS and SBBL rifles, grenades, IEDs, mortars, tactical gear, and communication equipment. Similar efforts in Rashidpur, under Jiribam Police Station, led to the recovery of more firearms, ammunition of various calibres, protective gear, and combat accessories.

Across the state, 111 Nakas and checkpoints were set up by police in both hill and valley districts. While no detentions were reported at these checkpoints, the state’s security apparatus remains on high alert to dismantle extortion rackets and ensure the safety of civilians.