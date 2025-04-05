Four militants belonging to two proscribed outfits were arrested from Manipur's Bishnupur, Thoubal and Imphal East districts, after security forces launched separate operations.

Two members of the proscribed outfit United National Liberation Front (Pambei) were arrested from Nambol in Bishnupur district on April 4, for their alleged involvement in the abduction of a 47-year-old man.

Police informed that a cordon and search operation was launched on receipt of information about the abduction of one Laitonjam Dilip Singh (47) of Patsoi Part-4 in Imphal West district from his residence by some unknown persons using a white Bolero.

During the operation, the personnel arrested two UNLF(P) cadres from the house of one Khundrakpam Inaoton Singh of Nambol Phoijing Awang Leikai, in Bishnupur. The two were identified as Khundrakpam Rakesh Singh (30); and Khundrakpam Charles (25), both residents of Nambol Phoijing Awang Leikai. The abductee was also rescued.

From their possession, a white Bolero which was used in the abduction activity; three mobile handsets; wallet containing Rs 4,500; and a voter ID card were recovered.

In another operation on April 4, security forces arrested one active cadre of Kangleipal Communist Party (PWG), namely, Ahongsangbam Naobi Singh (42) of Khongjom Kheba Ching, Thoubal.

The arrestee was held for involvement in extortion activities from Khongjom area. From his possession, the following items were seized: pistols with magazines and live rounds, a mobile phone with two SIM cards, and a two-wheeler.



Further, in follow up action, security forces arrested another another active cadre of KCP (PWG), namely, Maibam Tomba Singh (42) of Tentha Khunjao, Thoubal from his residence at Khurai Kongpal Laishram Leikai. The following items were seized from his possession: pistols with magazines and live rounds, and two mobile phones with two SIM cards.