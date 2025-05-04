Manipur security forces and the state police conducted a series of coordinated operations over the past three days, intensifying their crackdown on criminal activities. The security exercises resulted in multiple arrests, seizures of narcotics, arms, vehicles, and action against insurgent elements.

Authorities registered an FIR and launched a swift response in the wake of the gun salute incident in Saikul, Kangpokpi District on May 3. Local leaders and elders were summoned to the police station for questioning, while multiple raids were conducted in the region. Five single-barrel guns and camouflage uniforms were seized, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the miscreants and confiscate remaining arms. The organisers of the illegal event will face legal action, officials confirmed.

On the same day, security forces arrested Thianmuansiam Samte (32) of Gamgpimual village, Churachandpur district and seized 418 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar weighing over 5 kg, estimated to be worth Rs 48.7 crore in the international market. A four-wheeler and a mobile phone were also recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, on May 2, Manipur Police arrested Konsam Romesh Meitei (46), an active cadre of the banned outfit UNLF (Koireng), from his residence in Imphal East. He was allegedly involved in widespread extortion activities targeting gas agencies, schools, colleges, businesses, and government institutions in Bishnupur and Imphal. A four-wheeler was seized during the operation.

In a separate operation, two active cadres of KCP (PWG)—Yumkhaibam Sagir Khan (23) and Salam Sadananda (27)—were arrested from Imphal West. They were engaged in extortion from government offices, schools, and local businesses in the Mayang Imphal area. A mobile phone was recovered from the duo.

In further action, police arrested two individuals, Leishangthem Ratan Meitei (50) and Seram Arunjit Meitei (33), in connection with the April 29 seizure of 274.8 kg of ganja in Patsoi, Imphal West.

In a separate special drive, Manipur Police recovered seven stolen or snatched vehicles and removed tinted glasses from 61 vehicles across the state as part of a crackdown on anti-social elements.

The intensified operations reflect the state’s strong stance against narcotics, insurgency, and organized crime, sending a clear message that law enforcement will continue to act firmly against criminal networks.