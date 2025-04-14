Security forces and police in Manipur launched a series of coordinated operations, cracking down on insurgent activities, drug trafficking, extortion, and theft. The operations led to the arrest of several individuals affiliated with proscribed groups, recovery of arms and ammunition, and seizure of narcotics and extortion money.

In Imphal East, Manipur Police arrested Ahanthem Rajesh, a cadre of the banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF), from Wangkhei, Porompat for involvement in extortion activities. A Beretta pistol with 15 live rounds and two mobile phones were recovered from his possession.

A subsequent raid on his hideout led to a major arms haul, including: SMG Carbine Gun, pistols, magazines, hand grenade, launching tubes, ammunition, rifles, blank rounds, cartridges, handset and cash amounting to Rs 69,000.

In a separate operation, another UNLF (P) member, Laishram Ramesh Singh (44) of Khundrakpam Awang Leikai, was arrested from his residence. Singh, a finance operative of the organisation, was allegedly engaged in extortion from government officials in and around the Imphal area. Two mobile phones and extortion money amounting to Rs 21.5 lakh were seized from him.

In Tengnoupal district, two individuals — Khaiminlen Lupho (36) of Mumpi village and Boipu Gangte (40) of Moreh Ward No. 9 — were detained by security forces while dismantling and stealing CGI sheets from abandoned houses. The BSF later handed them over to the Moreh Police Station for legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, in Imphal West, police arrested Kamal Hussain (44) from the North AOC area under Imphal Police Station. The operation resulted in the seizure of 1.013 kg of brown heroin, four vials containing 0.93 grams of heroin, a mobile phone, and identity documents.

In Tamenglong district, a joint operation was conducted in the general area of Tadbung village along NH-37 under Kaimai Police Station. Security personnel recovered two soap cases containing suspected heroin powder, weighing approximately 70–80 grams.

On the other hand, the security forces conducted their frequent search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. Following the operations, the personnel dismantled temporary shelters of a training camp for village volunteers at Gelmol village, in Churachandpur district.

On April 12, the police arrested one KYKL cadre from Bishnupur district, identified as Moirangthem Champion Singh (21).

Manipur Police and security forces continue to intensify operations to curb criminal and insurgent activities across the state, reaffirming their commitment to ensuring peace and lawfulness.