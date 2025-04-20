Manipur police and security forces carried out a series of coordinated operations between April 17 and 19, leading to the arrests of ten active militants belonging to various proscribed militant outfits across the state. The crackdown, spanning multiple districts, also led to the seizure of tactical equipment, mobile phones, cash, identification documents, and vehicles used in extortion activities.

On April 19, two active members of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF - Pambei) faction, identified as Yumnam Naocha Singh (24) and Heikrujam Bidyachandra Singh (28), were arrested from Napetpalli Andro Road in Imphal East district. According to police, the duo had been extorting money from every vehicle plying along the route as part of the outfit’s fund-raising efforts. The security team recovered two mobile phones, sling bags, a wallet containing Rs 3,630, and an identity card from them.

The previous day, on April 18, a major offensive was launched across Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts, resulting in the arrest of multiple cadres from banned outfits.

In Imphal East, Takhellambam Yaiphaba Meitei (26), a member of PREPAK, was arrested from the tri-junction of Sanjenbam Shangshabi village. A mobile phone and Aadhaar card were seized from his possession.

In another operation, Manipur Police arrested two Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) operatives — Kangabam Rohit Singh (30) and Oinam Bobby Meitei (38) — from Salam Mamang Leikai under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West. The two were allegedly involved in extortion. Police recovered three mobile phones, a wallet with an Aadhaar card, Rs 7,810 in cash, and two two-wheelers from them.

The same day, an active cadre of UPPK, Ningthoujam Sanathoi Singh (26), was held from Yourabung Khunou in Imphal East. He was reportedly extorting money from local shops and residents. Seized items included a mobile handset, an Aadhaar card, 109 empty bullet casings of various calibers, a camouflage helmet, a tactical waist belt, knee guards, a pistol holster, camouflage clothing, and a pair of boots.

Manipur Police also arrested Khaidem Dhanabir Meitei (25), an active KYKL cadre, from Lamlai Makha Leikai in Imphal East. He was found with a mobile phone and Aadhaar card.

Another PREPAK (PRO) operative, Thangjam Henary Meitei (31), was arrested near KYPC Community Hall in Kyamgei Heibong Makhong. Police said he was involved in collecting money from the general public.

In Bishnupur, KCP (Taibanganba) member Khwairakpam Amarjit Singh (27) was apprehended from Ningthoukhong Ward No. 13. A mobile phone was recovered from him.

Earlier on April 17, a joint team of security forces arrested Soibam Boynao Meitei (43), an active cadre of KCP (PWG), from Wangoo Lamkhai in Kakching district. Two mobile phones were seized during the operation.

In a separate special drive on April 18, Manipur police recovered 14 four-wheeler vehicles that had been reported stolen or snatched by anti-social elements. The crackdown was part of a broader effort to curb rising vehicle thefts and extortion-related crimes in the state.

Authorities stated that these operations reflect the security forces’ ongoing commitment to dismantling insurgent networks and restoring public confidence in law enforcement across Manipur.