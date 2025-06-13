Security forces in Manipur made a series of significant seizures and arrests across multiple districts on June 12, in an intensified crackdown on narcotics and illegal arms.

One individual, identified as Anshu Raj (27) from Bhojpur, Bihar, was arrested at Mao check post in Senapati district with two packages of suspected heroin weighing over 2 kg. The arrest was made during a routine frisking of outgoing passenger vehicles.

In a separate operation, a large cache of arms and explosives was recovered from a hideout near Karyam village under Tengnoupal district’s Machi Police Station. The seized items included a 9 mm carbine, two 9 mm pistols with magazines, live and empty ammunition, ten locally made metal IEDs, Motorola communication sets, bulletproof jackets without plates, a helmet, electric wires, shoes, and combat dress.

Further recoveries were made in Champhai village under Imphal East’s Sagolmang Police Station. The haul included two 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifles, a .32 pistol with an empty magazine, a variety of live ammunition for AK-47s, M-16s, and 9 mm pistols, tear smoke shells, a smoke grenade, camouflage BP cover with iron plates, and a Baofeng wireless set.

Another cache was unearthed from Ikop Pat under Thoubal Police Station in Thoubal district. Weapons recovered included a .303 rifle, a 9 mm pistol, bolt action and single barrel rifles, as well as multiple types of live and blank rounds, tear smoke shells, and rubber bullets.