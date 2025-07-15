Manipur security ops: Six militants held, crack down on drug and vehicle offences

Manipur police and security forces, on July 14, made six arrests across the state as part of intensified counter-insurgency operations and heightened enforcement against extortion, illegal arms possession, and motor vehicle violations.

At Singjamei Chingamakha along Manipur College Road in Imphal West, security personnel apprehended 34-year-old Ningthoujam Herojit of Keibi Khullen Makha Leikai. A 7.65 mm pistol with three rounds and a silver Grand i20 car were seized from his possession.

In another development, Manipur Police arrested Kh. Ratan Singh, 48, of Naodakhong Makha Leikai, Bishnupur district. His arrest followed a previous raid on July 3 at his residence where arms and ammunition were recovered. He was taken into custody as part of an ongoing investigation into that recovery.

Two active cadres of the proscribed outfit KCP (MFL) were arrested near Kasturi Bridge in Thangal Bazar, Imphal West. Identified as Moirangthem Gandhi Singh (34) and Mutum Anand Meitei (37), both accused were involved in extortion and threatening local traders. Police recovered mobile phones, Aadhaar cards, and Rs. 4,050 in cash from them.

In Thoubal district, one active member of the RPF/PLA, Koijam Samananda Meitei (29) of Yairipok Malom Thongmaya, was arrested from Leirongthel Pitra under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station. He was allegedly involved in extorting money from the public and recruiting new cadres for the banned outfit. A mobile phone and an Airtel SIM card were recovered during the arrest.

Further, an active cadre of KCP (Apunba), Thokchom Ibungo Singh (32) of Kumbi Setupur Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur district, was taken into custody from his residence. A former PREPAK (PRO) member, he had joined KCP (Apunba) in April 2024. Police seized an Aadhaar card and a mobile phone with a SIM card from him.

Manipur Police also continued its crackdown on traffic violations. On July 14, 62 challans were issued against motor vehicle offenders, collecting fines amounting to Rs. 1,22,000. A day earlier, 17 vehicles were detained for violations including the absence of registration documents and number plates. Tinted films were also removed from 19 vehicles.

Authorities said these sustained enforcement actions are part of a broader effort to maintain law and order across the state and curb the influence of banned outfits.