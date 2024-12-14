Manipur's Ukhrul police, in a joint team operation with 6 MR, forest department, 18 Assam Rifles and the district administration destroyed 50 acres of poppy cultivation in the Khamasom Hill Ranges on December 13.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took to his official X handle to commend the achievement, announcing that the recent destruction of poppy cultivation has brought the total area cleared to 160 acres over the past few days.

He further informed that the security personnel also burned down nine huts found on the fields.

An FIR was registered for further investigation into the matter.

"Our mission to eradicate drugs from the state remains uncompromising," the Manipur CM stated.

Earlier, the security personnel launched a joint operation destructing 110 acres of illegal poppy plantation in the Khamasom hill ranges.

The combined team also burned down eight huts that were found in the fields under the Ukhrul PS jurisdiction.

The operation comes as the Manipur police have made relentless efforts to fight against poppy cultivation.