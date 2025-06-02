As floodwaters continue to disrupt life in Manipur's Imphal valley, security forces have stepped in with full force to support rescue and relief operations. Teams from the Manipur Police, SDRF, NDRF, Manipur Fire Service, Assam Rifles, and the Army are working round the clock alongside civil authorities.

Reinforcement of embankments in critical areas has been prioritised to prevent further breaches.

Coordinated rescue efforts have led to the safe evacuation of several stranded residents, including minors and the elderly from inundated localities in Imphal East.

Authorities remain on high alert as the situation develops.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Governor has ordered the extension of summer holidays for all government, government-aided, and private schools in Imphal East, Imphal West, and the Senapati Sub-Division of Senapati district. This directive will remain in effect until further notice.

The state has delegated authority to the Deputy Commissioners of each district to assess local conditions daily and decide on the closure or reopening of schools under their respective jurisdictions.