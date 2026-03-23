Manipur: Security tightened outside Kuki-Zo council chief’s residence after mob attempt

Security forces were deployed outside the residence of Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) chairman Henlianthang Thanglet on Monday after a group, largely comprising local youths, allegedly attempted to storm his house. The situation was brought under control after security personnel intervened and dispersed the crowd, preventing any escalation.

The development comes a day after a key meeting between Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and leaders of the Kuki-Zo Council in Guwahati. The interaction, held in Assam, lasted around one hour and 45 minutes and marked the first formal engagement between the state government and the council since ethnic violence erupted in 2023.

According to an official statement, the meeting was described as an initial step towards dialogue after nearly three years of tensions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. Issues raised by the council formed the core of the discussion.

The Kuki-Zo Council delegation highlighted concerns over tensions involving the Kuki and Tangkhul communities and sought measures to address the situation. It also stressed the need for justice for those affected by the violence, underlining that accountability remains central to any peace process.

The delegation further called for the continuation of the buffer zone until a political resolution is reached. It also referred to the ongoing Suspension of Operations (SoO) talks, urging that the process be expedited to help restore stability in the region.

Responding to the concerns, the Chief Minister outlined steps taken by the government to manage the situation and maintain order. He also acknowledged the council’s participation in the meeting and its willingness to engage in dialogue.

No decisions or agreements were reached during the meeting, the statement added, indicating that discussions remain at a preliminary stage.

Ethnic violence in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, following protests linked to demands for Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community. Subsequent clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups resulted in casualties, large-scale displacement, and damage to property. Security forces were deployed across affected areas, with restrictions imposed in several districts to contain the unrest.