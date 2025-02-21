Manipur security personnel launched a slew of operations on February 20, following which a huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized from various districts across the state.

Search operations and area domination exercisses in Singtom village area and adjoining areas under Sugnu-PS, Kakching district, resulted in seizure of the following items: one SLR without magazine, one single barrel, a local made Pumpi (pipe bomb launcher), three No. 36 Hand Grenade without detonator, two BAOFENG handsets, eight tear gas smoke shell (CS), four empty cartridge 12 Bores, three 7.62 mm live rounds ammunition (SLR), four empty cases of AK Rifles, two empty cases of INSAS Rifle, three empty cases of SLR, three IED (weighing 8 kg. Approx), a Camouflage T Shirt, a pair of Jungle boots, a BP vest, an empty rice bag and a black plastic polythene.

From an operation conducted in Mayang Imphal Bengoon Yangbi Sagaisabi in Imphal West district, the security personnel seized one 7.62 MM Sniper Rifle (modified), two 9 mm Pistol with two Magazines, one SBBL Gun, three 7.62 mm Ammunition, four .303 Ammunition, three 5.56 mm INSAS Ammunition, four 9mm Ammunition, two 36 Hand grenades, one stunt shell, one Tear Smoke Shell soft Bose 135m (LR), five smoke grenade, one Tear Smoke Shell (chilli), one Tear Smoke Shell (normal), one Wireless Set BAOFENG, one MA 3 Rifle MKII (Myanmar Origin) without magazine.

The security forces seized two Pompi, one AK-47 Rifle with one magazine, one Local made Pistol with a Magazine, one Bolt Opr. Rifle (local made), two Grenades, one Mine (7-9 Kg) with cortex and detonator, 17 Pompi Bombs, two Handmade bombs, Loose PEK (200g), 5 9mm Ammunition, 5 7.62mm Ammunition, 10 SLR ammunition from Leisabithol area in Jiribam.

From Bumpa Khullen under Thoubal Dam in Imphal East district, following were seized: one AK 56 Rifle Magazine and two bayonet, a 5.56 mm INSAS Rifle with four Magazines, a 7.62 mm MAS Series Bolt Action Sniper Rifle with Magazine, 32 types of rifles, 72 types of live round ammunitions, six 12 Bore Cartridge, 7 Grenades, four Stun Shells, a TNT Slab (Wt : 500 Gm), three radio wireless set (Baofeng RS) with three chargers, five pairs of Combat uniform, two Combat Fatigues, five BP Jackets and one Tactical backpack.