Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlighted the gradual restoration of normalcy in Manipur, noting the decrease in violent incidents over the past few days.

Speaking at the 132nd Patriots' Day commemoration held at BT Park in Imphal West district on August 13, organized by the Manipur Government, Chief Minister Singh emphasized the importance of support from all sections of society to overcome the current crisis.

The statewide observance ceremony paid tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while resisting British rule in 1891. Floral offerings were made to martyrs Bir Tikendrajit and Thangal General, followed by a gun salute in their honor.

The observance events began early in the morning at significant locations, including Hicham Yaicham Pat and Thangal General Complex, Kangla Fort, and the main function at BT Park, where the two soldiers were hanged in 1891.

Chief Minister Biren Singh conveyed his optimism, stating, "I am pleased to inform that peace is gradually returning to Manipur. We require the support of every section to put an end to the current crisis. I appeal to the people of the state to cooperate in rejecting violence."

He further announced the state government's plan to relocate displaced individuals to newly constructed prefabricated houses starting from August 15. These houses have been built at three different locations. Additionally, permanent houses will be constructed for those whose properties were completely vandalized or destroyed.

Biren Singh emphasized the promotion of patriotism among the youth through various competitions related to this historic event in the upcoming sessions.

Acknowledging the bravery of Manipur's historic figures, Chief Minister Singh affirmed, "The immense valor displayed by Manipuri martyrs who courageously defended their land's honor against the British Empire continues to inspire us. We remember and salute their unparalleled sacrifice."

Addressing the current crisis, Singh highlighted the formation of a high-level committee. He called upon the people of the state to abstain from resorting to violent activities and instead focus on addressing issues through dialogue.

"Unrest has inflicted significant loss of lives and property on our state. There is no benefit to be gained from unrest, so I urge people to extend their cooperation in curbing violence," he urged.

Chief Minister Singh concluded by urging the citizens of Manipur to unite and safeguard their homeland. "Let us renew our pledge to stand united, safeguarding our homeland. We honor all martyrs today with profound respect."

Governor Anusuiya Uikey, addressing the gathering, appealed to the people of the state to contribute to the swift restoration of peace. She also recalled the courageous freedom fighters of Manipur who fearlessly protected the state from the mighty British Empire.

Meanwhile, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) paid homage to the freedom fighters by offering floral tributes at Congress Bhawan.

MPCC President Keisham Meghachandra stated that the state takes pride in having such valiant freedom fighters who defended Manipur against the powerful British Empire. He emphasized that the coming generations should never forget their supreme sacrifice and should strive to follow in their footsteps.