The number of dengue cases has significantly reduced compared to the previous year.

According to a report from the health department, the state has confirmed 81 dengue cases this year, while last year the number was 2,548.

Recalling the high prevalence of dengue last year, Health Minister Dr Sapam Ranjan stressed the necessity of collective effort to combat the disease.

Speaking at a media briefing at the conference hall of the Directorate of Health Services on July 23, Dr Ranjan informed that the state has confirmed 81 dengue cases this year.

Among these, 29 cases are from Imphal West, 20 from Imphal East, 13 from Thoubal, nine from Bishnupur, five from Kakching, three from Chandel, and one from Kangpokpi district.

Due to the overwhelming number of dengue cases last year, the health department has taken all possible measures to control the outbreak, but public support and participation are also essential.



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In the last decade, dengue outbreaks have reached peripheral areas, affecting not only Manipur but other states as well, he added. Cautioning against taking the problem of dengue lightly, he noted that such cases were usually reported during the monsoon season, but are now being detected throughout the year.

Experts have pointed out urbanisation and population growth as the main factors for the rising dengue cases, he stated. Assuring commitment to control the situation, he said that along with the State Malaria Officer, the department is taking measures to manage the outbreak.

The minister also emphasised the need for coordination with other departments to implement effective control measures. ASHA workers are actively engaged in source reduction programmes by visiting homes and eliminating stagnant rainwater that could become potential breeding spots for mosquitoes.

The health department has discussed with the social welfare director to incorporate the assistance of Anganwadi workers and helpers in checking domestic breeding spots, Dr Ranjan maintained.

He also appealed to the public to cover water tanks. The department is undertaking activities like fogging, awareness programmes, medication of mosquito nets, and sensitisation programmes through All India Radio, he added.

Health Services Director Dr O Sanahanbi, State Mission Director Dr M Dinesh, and officials from the Health Department, NHM Manipur, and the Malaria Department also attended the media briefing.