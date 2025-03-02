99 weapons were surrendered in the hill and valley districts of Manipur over three days, from February 27 to March 1, following the efforts of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations in coordination with Manipur Police, the civil administration, and other security agencies.

17 single barrel rifles (local made), nine improvised mortars (pompi), grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores were surrendered after persistent negotiations by the security forces in the area of Phaitol in Tamenglong district.

In Kangpokpi district's Saikul, engagement by Assam Rifles in coordination with other stake holders resulted in surrender of seven 12 bore rifles (pump action) and 15 improvised mortars. Whereas in Sagolmang of Imphal East district, five 12 bore bolt action rifle, one lathode gun and 11 improvised mortars were surrendered.

Additionally, security forces facilitated surrender of 10 weapons to include one 7.62 mm Self Loading Rifle (SLR), one .303 Rifle, four Single Bore Barrel Rifle, two Pistols and two improvised mortars in the hill areas on February 27. Similarly on February 28, surrender of 14 weapons comprising one sniper, one Pistol, five improvised mortars, two INSAS, one Carbine machine Gun(CMG), one pistol (country made), one 51 mm mortar, two improvised mortars, three IEDs , ammunition and war like stores was facilitated in Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal district.

Indian Army too engaged with relevant stake holders in the general areas of Moirangpurel, Itham and facilitated surrender of one Sten Machine Carbine, three 12 bore single barrel rifles and one .303 rifle. In general area Siden, in Churachandpur district Indian Army facilitated surrender of five weapons comprising of one .303 Rifle, one 7.62 mm Rifle, one 12 bore rifle, one Single barrel rifle, one improvised mortar, IED, ammunition war like stores.

Information-based joint operations in the Samukom area of Tengnoupal district resulted in recovery of six weapons comprising one 12 bore Single Barrel Rifle, one Muzzle loaded Rifle, two 9mm Pistols, two improvised mortars, 10 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), ammunition and war like stores.

The recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to Manipur Police.

Indian Army and Assam Rifles along with other security forces remain dedicated to fostering peace, security and development in the region through conduct of joint operations and continuous engagement with relevant stakeholders.