Manipur's Kakching district has taken a significant step towards agricultural innovation, with 100 farmers chosen for a groundbreaking water conservation initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).

The District Level Implementation Committee, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner P Shantikumar, convened a crucial meeting on May 12, to assess the feasibility of constructing farm ponds that promise to revolutionise water management in the region.

Despite initial challenges, local farmers submitted 107 applications for subsidised support to install micro-irrigation systems and develop water harvesting infrastructure. However, only 100 were ultimately selected after a rigorous ground survey and examination process.

The scheme operates on a unique 50-50 cost-sharing model between the government and participating farmers. This approach not only reduces individual financial burden but also ensures farmers' direct investment in sustainable agricultural practices.

Launched in 2015, the PMKSY aims to address critical water-related challenges in agriculture. Its "Per Drop More Crop" component focuses on maximising crop yields while minimising water consumption – a crucial strategy in an era of increasing climate uncertainty.

Local agricultural experts highlight the project's potential to transform farming practices in Manipur, offering a beacon of hope for small-scale farmers struggling with water scarcity and unpredictable rainfall patterns.

The selected farmers will soon begin implementing micro-irrigation systems, marking a pivotal moment in the district's agricultural modernisation efforts.