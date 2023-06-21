A very shocking incident occurred on June 21 afternoon at around 12.45 pm in which a self-proclaimed BJP karyakata allegedly assaulted two media persons and reportedly vandalised state government property at the office of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

Eyewitnesses said that Meitram Sanatomba Meetei alias Sana Meitra, 44, son of late M Ibopishak from Sega Road Takhelembam Leikai, Imphal West also allegedly used the name of chief minister N Biren while carrying out the acts of vandalism.

The bystanders also stated that the accused targeted government property such as the Wi-Fi router and wires during attacked and vandalised it.

The victims of the assault were a non-local media person from a national news channel stationed in Imphal who was covering the ongoing unrest in Manipur and a female reporter from an Imphal-based web portal.

According to the non-local media person, the accused had interrupted their conversation in Hindi with one of his colleagues inside the auditorium, demanding that they speak in the local language.

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“Subsequently the guy charged me for publishing biased news and started manhandling me while asking everyone in the room to leave the room. The accused also talk through a phone stating it was the chief minister,” he said adding, “Later he started vandalising the government properties shouting it is the chief minister’s instruction.”

Following the assault and vandalism, the accused locked the auditorium and left the office campus with the key. The attack was carried out single-handedly, as per eyewitnesses.

However, the accused was swiftly apprehended by the police and subsequently placed in custody at the City police station.

The victims had also promptly lodged an FIR at the City police station, detailing the incident.

At this point in time, the motive behind Sanatomba’s actions remains unclear. The investigations are underway to determine if he had any affiliations or motives beyond the imposter act, as per a police source.

Meanwhile, the victims and other eyewitnesses called on chief minister N Biren at his secretariate in Imphal.

In the meeting, the chief minister had personally clarified that he is not related to the accused and had not given any such instruction, which was stated by the accused.

To prevent such unwanted incidents in the future, the chief minister had assured to deploy security and impose restrictions to entry at DIPR.

Till the filing of this report, the BJP has not released any official statement regarding the incident.

