Manipur: Self-styled corporal of proscribed outfit KCP (MFL) arrested in Imphal East for extortion activities
Security forces apprehended a self-styled corporal of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Federal League) [KCP (MFL)] during an operation in Imphal East district on Tuesday, August 19.
- Security forces arrested KCP (MFL) militant Lourembam Suraj Singh in Imphal East
- Singh was involved in extortion targeting local residents in valley areas
- Mobile phone and Aadhaar card seized for further investigation
Security forces apprehended a self-styled corporal of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Federal League) [KCP (MFL)] during an operation in Imphal East district on Tuesday, August 19.
The arrested cadre has been identified as Lourembam Suraj Singh (26), alias Lamjingba, a resident of Wangkhei Angom Leikai under Porompat Police Station jurisdiction.
According to security officials, Singh was actively involved in extortion activities targeting the general public in the valley areas. During the raid, authorities recovered a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card from his possession.
Officials said that further investigation is underway to trace the network of extortion operations linked with the banned outfit.
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