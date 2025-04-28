The Deputy Commissioner of Manipur's Senapati, Mamoni Doley, IAS, chaired a follow-up meeting on the 'Clean Senapati River Campaign', on April 28, at the DC Conference Hall.

Key agendas discussed included the construction of waste collection centres, rationalization of waste collection routes, the need for an inventory, penalizing those who dump waste into the Senapati River, banning single-use plastics (SUPs), and constituting a task force for river cleanliness.

Welcoming the gathering, DC Mamoni Doley appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders involved in the campaign. She highlighted the issue of rampant dumping under the Senapati bridge and informed that barricades had been installed to curb the problem at major black spots.

The DC instructed village chairmen and secretaries to immediately notify encroachers to halt construction activities along the riverbanks. She emphasized that regular inspections by the newly constituted task force, alongside the district administration, would soon commence. She also urged village authorities to identify roadside plots for the construction of waste collection centres under MGNREGA provisions for Solid Waste Management.

The meeting witnessed participation from Rang David Kung, MCS, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Senapati; Adahrii Maheo, MCS, CEO/ADC, Senapati; P.P. Ronald, MCS, Project Director, DRDA; Thangkhochon Haokip, MPS, ADSP; civil society organizations (NPO, SDWA, SDSA); Karong Senapati Town Committee members; and various locality leaders including Youth Presidents.

Adahrii Maheo, CEO/ADC, provided a status update on the campaign. He noted that the initial river cleaning drive began in October–November 2024 by the Karong Senapati Town Committee, followed by a second mass cleanliness drive in February–March 2025, during which approximately 70 tonnes of garbage were collected across an 8-kilometre stretch. He added that during an eviction drive with ADM Rang David Kung, police, KSTC, and CSOs, around 70 illegal structures along the Senapati River were dismantled.

He further mentioned that the district has enforced the Manipur Plastic Policy, 2022, banning the sale and use of SUPs, complemented by various awareness campaigns across platforms.

ADM Rang David Kung informed that an eviction drive along National Highway-02 would begin soon and urged all leaders to sensitize communities about removing illegal structures along the highway.

Adding to the session, SDC Panii Ngaonii presented insights on Solid Waste Management through a PowerPoint presentation, educating attendees about sustainable waste practices.

The meeting concluded with a collective pledge to strengthen efforts towards a cleaner and greener Senapati.