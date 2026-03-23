Manipur: Senapati District Students Association condemns alleged militant attack on Naga village

The Senapati District Students' Association (SDSA) has strongly condemned the alleged acts of violence carried out on March 21 at Thonglang Naga Village near Zaimeng Lake in Manipur.

In a statement, SDSA expressed concern over incidents of arson, vandalism, looting, and intimidation, which it claimed were carried out by armed groups under Suspension of Operations (SoO). The organisation said the incident has caused panic and fear among local residents, particularly women and children.

SDSA alleged that such repeated incidents indicate a pattern of aggression in areas including Iteng, Konsakhul, Waphong Inthan, and K. Lungwiram. It also referred to an earlier incident in February at Tapon Naga Village, where property linked to the association was reportedly desecrated.

Raising questions over security arrangements, SDSA stated that despite the presence of security forces in the state, such incidents continue to occur. The association urged authorities to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of civilians and prevent further escalation of tensions.

The organisation further stated that it may be compelled to take appropriate measures to protect the interests of the local population if the situation does not improve.