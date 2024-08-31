The Senapati District Students' Association (SDSA) has strongly condemned the allegded physical scuffle and manhandling by participants of a Kuki rally, despite the presence of Central and State Security personnel, against SDSA leaders and volunteers who were peacefully demonstrating at Tumnaopokpi Naga village.

The SDSA questioned the motives and agenda of the rally organisers, Kuki Students' Organisation Sadar Hills (KSO-SH), who they accuse of provoking the Southern Nagas by holding a rally in Naga-inhabited areas despite prior appeals to cease such activities.



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Rally participants were reportedly heard shouting slogans demanding a separate Kukiland, which the SDSA claims is an unacceptable provocation.

The SDSA reiterated its stance that any form of carving out Southern Senapati and Naga areas into Kangpokpi District by the previous government is not recognised and supports the United Naga Council's (UNC) demand to roll back the new district creations.

The SDSA stated that any consequences following the incident at Tumnaopokpi Naga village would be the responsibility of KSO-SH, not the SDSA.