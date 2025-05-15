A district-wide civil defence mock drill, codenamed Operation Abhyaas, is set to take place on May 16 at 10:30 am in the Mini Secretariat Complex, Senapati. The drill is part of a nationwide exercise under the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, aimed at strengthening emergency response and disaster preparedness.

A coordination meeting chaired by the Senapati deputy commissioner, Mamoni Doley, was held at the DC Conference Hall to finalise the preparations.

The meeting focused on task allocation and briefings for all participating departments. Officials emphasised the importance of smooth coordination among police, fire services, paramilitary units, health department, MSPDCL, and volunteer organisations like NCC, NSS, NYK, and the Indian Red Cross Society.

Activities planned for the drill include air raid sirens, public announcements via police vehicles, fire engine alerts, blackout simulations, and search and rescue operations. Additional components will feature casualty evacuation from simulated damaged structures, temporary hospital setups for emergency treatment, civilian evacuation to bunkers, and safety training for the public.

Key officials, including the superintendent of police, additional deputy commissioner, sub-divisional officers, district-level officers, commanders from CRPF and Assam Rifles, medical teams, and school representatives, participated in the meeting.

Authorities have urged residents to remain calm during the drill and cooperate fully, stressing that the operation is a controlled simulation designed to enhance the district's crisis management capabilities.