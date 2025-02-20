Manipur's Senapati district authorities conducted an inspection of the Senapati River as part of the ongoing Clean Senapati River Campaign on February 20.

Led by Rang David Kung, MCS, ADM Senapati, and Adahrii Maheo, MCS, CEO of the Autonomous District Council Senapati, the initiative involved the Police Department, Senapati District Students Association, and Karong Senapati Town Committee.

The inspection team identified multiple locations where pollutants were being directly dumped into the river and issued strict warnings to put an immediate stop to such practices. Residents living along the river were also sensitised about the harmful effects of pollution and the urgent need to protect the district’s primary water source.

As part of the campaign, awareness programmes with community leaders and residents, along with cleanliness drives, will be organised in the coming days. Authorities have called for active public participation in safeguarding the river and ensuring a cleaner environment for all.