The Manipur government has sent samples of suspected spurious locally produced liquor to the National Food Laboratory (NFL) in Kolkata for testing, while six people have been arrested in connection with the incident, a state government spokesperson said on Sunday, November 22.

State Government Spokesperson and MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh said the samples had also been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory and the State Public Health Laboratory in Imphal for examination.

Addressing a press conference at the Durbar Hall of the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal, Singh said a high-level inquiry committee had been constituted under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary R.K. Dinesh to investigate the incident. The committee has been asked to submit its report to the state government within a month.

He further said that raids against the sale of illegal liquor were continuing across the state and that authorities had seized around 4,600 litres of illicit liquor so far.

Responding to media queries, Singh said six people had been arrested in connection with the suspected spurious liquor incident. Investigations were underway to identify and apprehend others allegedly involved in the case.

He asserted that strict action would be taken against anyone found violating the law and appealed to the public and other stakeholders to cooperate with the authorities and report illegal activities.

Meanwhile, government spokesperson and MLA Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh said that 1,130 people had been screened so far following the incident, of whom 228 were currently admitted to various hospitals in Imphal.

Of the admitted patients, 38 were undergoing dialysis, he said.

The affected patients are receiving treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Shija Hospitals and Research Institute, and Babina Hospital.

Dr Singh said many people had approached hospitals for screening due to panic following the incident.

The press conference was attended by Inspector General of Police Themthing Ngasangva, Excise Commissioner Hungyo Worshang and Director of Health Services Dr N. Hemantakumar Singh, among others.