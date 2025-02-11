Senior journalist Yambem Laba, a former member of the Manipur Human Rights Commission, was abducted from his residence in Uripok Yambem Leikai, Imphal West district, in the early hours of today, February 11. The abduction occurred at approximately 3:30 AM by an unidentified armed group.



Reports indicate that Laba was forcibly taken to an undisclosed location in Imphal West, where he was made to apologize for his previous remarks about the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), an armed rebel group led by Pambei. Laba acknowledged that his comments about the group surrendering to the government were inaccurate and expressed regret for his statements.



"I have demeaned an armed rebel group (UNLF led by Pambei) who have signed a ceasefire agreement with the government, terming them as surrendering to the government. I am sorry, and my statement was not correct," Laba confessed in his statement. He also apologized for a claim he had made on October 2 regarding pressure from UNLF cadres to delete a Facebook post.



Earlier in the day, Laba’s wife recounted the terrifying moment when 20 to 30 armed individuals stormed their home, forcibly entered Laba’s room, and took him away.



After delivering his apology, Laba was safely released by the armed group, bringing an end to his brief ordeal.